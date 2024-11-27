A fatal accident shut down north and southbound I-25 Wednesday

MONUMENT — According to the Colorado State Patrol, at around 10:35 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-25 at milepost 160. Both vehicles were able to move to the left shoulder.

While the drivers were exchanging information, a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed slammed into the vehicles that were pulled off to the shoulder. One of the drivers involved in the first crash was hit and thrown into the southbound lanes of I-25 where he was hit and killed by southbound traffic.

Northbound I-25 was fully shut down for hours on Wednesday with the interstate being fully reopened at 2:30 p.m. There was a detour in place at W. Baptist Road. The southbound lanes of I-25 have fully re-opened.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash. If you witnessed this crash or have any information, Colorado State Patrol is asking that you call them at 719-544-2424.

With the inclement weather, please remember to slow down and drive according to the conditions.

___





____

