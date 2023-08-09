A family's hope: The cold case of Clinton Sutton

COLORADO SPRINGS — In 2014, Clinton Sutton turned 28-years-old. Born in England, Sutton is the oldest of four siblings. He is described as a friendly, kind, and generous person, who was always cracking jokes.

Sutton has not been seen or heard from since November 6, 2014. Almost seven years since then, his mother is speaking out, hoping hearing his story triggers new tips for investigators. “I just know that somebody out there has to know something,” said Victoria Jamerson, Sutton's mother.

Sutton had lived with his mom in 2014, but they had a falling out because of his drinking habits. Sutton left her home. On November 6, Sutton's step-father dropped him and an unknown friend off at a motel on South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs. His step-father said Sutton did not have a wallet or form of identification on him at that time. "I had taken them to get food and then gave him some money to check in at the Chateau Motel where I dropped them off. I went back to that hotel and the front desk lady that I had talked to didn’t remember them," said Garry Jamerson, Sutton's step-father.

Sutton called his mother later on November 6, 2014, and apparently told her he made some new friends, but was slightly scared for his safety. Sutton's mother said she was tied up with his brother at the time and, "I told him, call me back in the morning, and that's the last time I ever heard from him," Victoria Jamerson says, “If only I had not told him to call me back and stayed on the phone.”

The family made missing person posters for Sutton to try and help find him. "We put flyers down on South Nevada, a couple of times and somebody would come behind and tear them all down, it’s strange,” explains his sister Chezna Malone.

It is not the only strange clue they got. In January of 2015, months after going missing, Sutton’s Social Security Number was used to apply for federal benefits. Malone explains, “It had to be Clinton because I had just changed my number so it was only Clinton that would have applied for benefits.That made me feel like he chose to leave but then I have dark thoughts that maybe he’s being trafficked.”

There are around 90 unsolved homicide cold cases in the Colorado Springs Police Department, and over 40 open missing person reports. Sutton is considered both a cold case, and a missing person's investigation. Sutton's case is deemed suspicious by investigators due to the length of time that he has been missing, and that he had applied for federal benefits but they have never been used.

The family’s DNA is in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) and no body has ever been found matching that. It leaves Clinton’s family hope that one day he will return home. His mom says, “We miss you. Come home. If we are triggers than just call. Let us be at rest and know you're okay living your best life."

Every little piece of information is important. Investigators say you should assume they do not know what you may know. If you have any tips that could help solve this case, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000. You can also remain anonymous and call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867).

____

