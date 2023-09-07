A different kind of vending machine makes its way to Audubon Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS — A book vending machine is bringing a unique way of reading to Audubon Elementary. The Colorado Springs School District 11 school is located just southwest of Palmer Park.

"We wanted to find a fun way to engage kids in reading," said Aaaron Ford, Principal at Audubon Elementary. "And one of the best ways to do that is put books in their hands and do it in a unique way. We saw a book vending machine online and thought what a cool way to do that. It's just something very different and unique that Audubon wanted to partake in."

Some students told News5 that they were excited to see the book vending machine in action.

"I'm really surprised I had never seen a book vending machine so I always wanted to use it," said Liz Simfei, Fifth Grader. "It's like really cool that you can just put a coin in and get your book like in five seconds and I love it."

Other students say that the books themselves have more of a benefit than just being something to read.

"There's a bunch of kids and different grade levels, so its really nice to have different varieties of books for each grade," said Xander Hall, Fifth Grader. "Sometimes, just having a book and being able to hold it, write in it, highlight it. There's a lot more buy-in with that. And so kids are just excited to read a book that is theirs. It's their's to keep. It doesn't matter what book that is, exposing students to text-in books, their vocabulary and things like that, it just helps their reading."



