A crash on Powers Boulevard is causing road closures

KOAA
Posted at 9:18 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 11:21:12-04

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) reported that a car crash is causing road closures on northbound Powers Boulevard.

The accident is near Bradley Road at Mile Point 134.

CDOT says to expect delays in the area as there is a detour in place.

They also ask drivers to reduce speeds in the area.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
