A crash on Powers Boulevard is causing road closures

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) reported that a car crash is causing road closures on northbound Powers Boulevard.

#CO21PowersBoulevard northbound: Road closed due to a crash at Bradley Road. Detour in place, Slower speeds advised. https://t.co/Y7MPgH8byV — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 15, 2024

The accident is near Bradley Road at Mile Point 134.

CDOT says to expect delays in the area as there is a detour in place.

They also ask drivers to reduce speeds in the area.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

