A crash near E. Woodmen Road is causing closures in the westbound lanes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) reports that they are on the scene of a crash.

The incident occurred at E. Woodmen Road and Yellowwood Road.

The right and center westbound lanes are blocked off as police deal with the incident.

There have been no injuries reported as of 8:26 a.m.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

___





Human Remains Found At Colorado Springs Golf Course The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said officers responded to a report of a human bone found at Patty Jewett Golf Course. Officers were seen searching the area near a small creek by the sixth hole about 100 yards from the clubhouse. A Metro Crime Lab truck and a vehicle with the El Paso County Coroner's Officer were also on the scene with police. Human bone found at Patty Jewett Golf Course

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.