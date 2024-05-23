Watch Now
A crash near E. Woodmen Road is causing closures in the westbound lanes

Posted at 8:27 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 10:27:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) reports that they are on the scene of a crash.

The incident occurred at E. Woodmen Road and Yellowwood Road.

The right and center westbound lanes are blocked off as police deal with the incident.

There have been no injuries reported as of 8:26 a.m.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

