A Colorado Springs veteran gets new home despite rising costs of materials thanks to a non-profit

COLORADO SPRINGS— Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is relying on its partners to build a home for a veteran.

"Our cost to build homes has almost doubled in the last two years," said the non-profit's communications manager Monique Bos.

A local veteran-owned roofing company, Integrity Roofing and Painting, installed the roof for free.

"Especially having most of us been in the military, it's just a wonderful thing to be able to give back to," said its director of commercial roofing Aaron Dunbar.

A national partner, Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, donated all the roofing materials.

"We jump at that opportunity to be able to get in front of our veterans, help them out the way we can and just do our small part," said the company's area sales manager Dan Mills.

Mills said the company saved the family close to $15,000 on the roof alone.

More than 400 military members got new roofs through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project since 2016.

Karmen Allen, the US Army veteran wasn't available to talk with News5, but her soon-to-be neighbor said the house is needed.

"I think her and her boys deserve this," said neighbor Monya Collins. "It's very comforting to know that they'll be safe."

The home should be ready for move in by July. Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity said they need more volunteers. If interested, click here.

Bos said the city is about 12,000 housing units short of need.

