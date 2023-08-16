Watch Now
A Colorado Springs staple for 45 years may close forever, efforts to save it

Independent Records may only have a few weeks left, asking community for help
Local music lovers are eagerly searching for a way to stop the permeant shutdown of this community staple. Their on-going sale and upcoming fundraisers would need to raise $100,000 to stop the store from closing.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 20:43:17-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Independent Records, a staple in our community for 45 years, is facing the possibility of closing down forever.

Some music lovers say they aren't ready to give up yet.

"Hoping for a miracle at this point," said assistant manager Emily Gehrung.

They may only have a few weeks to save it.

"I want the people to know that the people working here currently have tried everything possible to turn this place around," said Gehrung.

As part of the last ditch effort, everything is on sale and workers are holding fundraisers to raise $100,000 to save the store.

There is a benefit concert and a comedy show this week. Click here for details.

Gehrung said business has been slow since the pandemic and getting inventory has been hard. "Even regular shopping is what is going to help us."

For so many, it's not just a record store.

"My dad took me here when I was a kid to get my first record, it was just a place to go, my dad was cool, I thought whatever he did was cool so this place was cool," said the store's DJ Mike Dewitt.

The thought of this place gone, he said is almost too hard to deal with.

"It's really tugging on the strings, all of my memories here are good, I don't want to break that record, it's not a pleasant thing to think about," said Dewitt.

