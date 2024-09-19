A Colorado Springs JROTC instructor's project to honor our veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs is a city with rich military history and many set out to preserve it. This includes U.S. Navy Capt. Greg Thomas (Ret.) a Junior ROTC Instructor at Doherty High School. He is behind a project to honor veterans.

The project consists of two large murals that honor Colorado Springs service members on one side and warships and airships on the other. The plaques will be displayed on the wall next to the murals.

Right now, he has about 50 plaques, some of which date back to the 1940's. These plaques are generally given to officers and chief petty officers as a momento for their service of the unit they were assigned to.

Each is unique and has its own story.

"This gentleman sacrificed himself to save his submarine during World War II," said U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas (Ret.) about one of the relics. "This is from a nuclear submarine, so it's probably from the 1960's. These are historical relics that I fear are going to be lost to history if they're not gathered now and and put in one location."

Overall, he plans to display 200 to 300 plaques in the Hall of Honor.

