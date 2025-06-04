A Colorado military family’s ‘roaming gnome’ is missing. They want your help bringing him home

Norman, a Colorado military family’s "roaming gnome," has gone missing – and they’re asking for your help bringing their travel buddy back home.

Kate de Best tells the Scripps News Group the family believes Norman may be making an extended visit to the Great Sand Dunes in southern Colorado after a family trip there on Friday, May 23. She said he could be in a blue hiking backpack that was left behind near the picnic area.

The miniature gnome doesn’t just go with the de Bests on family trips, either. Kate’s husband, Guido, is an active duty army officer and Norman has accompanied him on multiple deployments and temporary duty assignments. He was a gift from Guido’s late father before Guido’s first deployment, Kate said.

“Bringing Norman on his adventures was an accessible way to let our kids see some of what his life away would be like and it gave him a connection back home,” Kate told Denver7 in a message on social media.

Kate de Best Norman, who joins Guido on military deployments, is seen here on a military aircraft.

The de Bests are Colorado natives currently living in Colorado Springs on assignment. But the clock is ticking to bring Norman home because Guido is leaving for deployment again soon.

Norman’s adventures are documented on an Instagram account, which shows the friendly figurine at iconic Colorado spots like Bishop’s Castle, the Colorado Gator Farm and more. He can also be seen at balloon festivals, in donut boxes and everywhere in between.

After realizing Norman had potentially stayed behind at the Great Sand Dunes, the family checked with the Oasis – the restaurant and store at the entrance to the park – and the ranger station to see if the gnome had been found. Guido even made a return visit to the sand dunes to retrace his footsteps, Kate said.

Kate de Best Norman goes for a hike.

Hence the plea for help from the public in locating Norman, which included social media posts in Colorado travel groups – one of which made it to Denver7’s Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos photography group on Facebook.

“I know Norman is very small in the scope of things but it means so much to our family, especially my husband who is still very much grieving the loss of his father,” Kate wrote.

