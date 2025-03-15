A close call: homeowners near Garden of the Gods thank first responders after Thursday grass fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents and business owners are thanking first responders after a grass fire crept uncomfortably close to properties on Thursday near Garden of the Gods Road and 30th Street.

“At first I just saw some smoke. I thought it was just a little grass fire. As I walked closer to it, I could see the flames sort of leaping up over the fence and starting to cross over the hill," said Amanda Orsillo, who lives in the Kissing Camels neighborhood.

She and several other neighbors in the cul de sac watched as the hill below their homes went up in flames. Jacqy Grosser said she grabbed her four-year-old son, her one-year-old daughter, and their dog and evacuated.

"Everyone rallied together pretty quickly and made sure everyone was safe, which was awesome," said Grosser.

The fire left a burn scar right up next to Grosser's backyard fence. She said she's thankful for the quick response from firefighters who helped save homes on their street.

"They saved our homes for sure," said Grosser. "The response time was incredible, and how they kind of divided and conquered."

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said the fire burned 20 acres and was contained in about two hours on Thursday afternoon. Colorado Springs Police said officers arrested 48-year-old Adam Gilmour in connection with the fire. Police said Gilmour was booked into the El Paso County Jail on other unrelated warrants along with a new charge of felony arson and misdemeanor possession of narcotics.

Nick, Red Leg Brewing Company Red Leg Brewing Company evacuates customers as grass fire burns along nearby hillside Thursday afternoon.

As the fire burned, Red Leg Brewing Company evacuated customers from their property just east of the grass fire. Betty Graham, marketing manager for Red Leg, was at the brewery when the fire started and helped evacuate nearly 75 people.

"We are so thankful for all the first responders, firefighters, police, officers, everyone that took care of everyone in this vicinity and spent the night watching to make sure there was no flare ups, spark ups or anything. It was just really nice returning to the building today knowing it was really safe," said Graham.

___





How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common. How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.