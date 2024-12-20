A child was hit by a car on the way to school Friday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — At 8:07 a.m., the Colorado Springs Public Safety Communications Center received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a car on Vindicator Dr. and Rockrimmon Blvd.

When police arrived, they were able to talk to the driver, who said they were unable to see due to a sun glare. The driver was cited by CSPD and released.

The child that was hit was on their way to school and was transported to a nearby hospital where "serious non-life threatening injuries were discovered."

Police say that drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in this incident.





Military Families Concerned As TRICARE To End Services With Children's Hospital Colorado In the new year, military families covered by TRICARE insurance will need prior authorization for non-emergency services at Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado). Children's Colorado says the reimbursement cuts will continue to be catastrophic to its operations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.