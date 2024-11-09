A child lost during the snowstorm in El Paso County has been found

EL PASO COUNTY — An eight-year-old girl went missing at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8 after her family's vehicle got stuck in the snow, and her family left to seek help.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Regional Communications Center received information that she went missing around the Soap Weed Rd and Mid Jones Rd area in Eastern El Paso County, which was severely impacted by the storm, creating blizzard-like conditions.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue and Patrol Deputies, the El Paso County Department of Transportation, Ellicott School District 22, and multiple fire departments throughout the county dispatched resources to initiate a search.

After seven hours, the girl was found alive on a nearby property. She sustained injuries related to the storm conditions and was transported to a local hospital.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

El County Sheriff Joseph Roybal gave a statement;

“I am grateful to my Deputies, the El Paso County Search and Rescue team, and our partnering agencies for their tremendous efforts to locate the lost child during some of the harshest weather conditions we have seen.”



“This is a perfect example of how quickly and efficiently law enforcement and first responders in the Pikes Peak region (together) ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens. Thank you to everyone who braved the conditions and ensured this little girl could be returned safely to her family. "





