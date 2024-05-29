A car drove into a vape shop, CSPD confirmed merchandise was stolen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) reports that a car was driven into a vape shop off North Circle and Palmer Park early Wednesday morning.

The owners of the shop contacted CSPD around 3:55 a.m. reporting that a car was lodged in the front of their vape shop.

CSPD confirmed the car was driven into the building which was then burglarized.

There are no injuries from the incident.

No suspects have been reported at this time, and police are investigating if the car used was stolen.

This is an active investigation, KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

