A backcountry snowboarder was rescued from Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon

TELLER COUNTY — Officials with the Teller County Search and Rescue Team announced that they had rescued a backcountry snowboarder on Sunday afternoon.

A backcountry snowboarder is someone who snowboards on unmarked slopes, away from ski resorts.

The search and rescue team praised the Teller County Sheriff's Office, Ute Pass Regional Health Service District, Flight For Life Colorado, and El Paso County Search and Rescue for their timely response to the incident.

They also reminded everyone who participates in outdoor activities to wear proper safety gear.

"Folks, this is why we recommend helmets for many activities in the mountains..."



"Skiing conditions on the peak are rarely good before spring. Wind loaded and sun baked breakable crust spaced between boilerplate is a recipe for accidents like this. Breakable crust takes out knees and boilerplate makes for a painful and potentially fatal ride." The Teller County Search and Rescue Facebook Page

The injured snowboarder was successfully rescued from the mountain, but their condition has not been made public.





