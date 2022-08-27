Colorado State Patrol seeking information on a hit-and-run incident

WELD COUNTY — A 57-year-old male bicyclist was injured in a hit and run recently in Weld County. The bicyclist was eastbound on CR 54 when he was struck by an eastbound traveling vehicle believed to be a silver sedan missing most or all of its passenger side mirror. The silver sedan may also have damage on its passenger side.

The Colorado State Patrol is asking for anyone with information on the incident to call the Colorado State Patrol dispatch center at 303-239-4501 and reference case #3A221496.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.