A 2-year-old's death due to fentanyl toxicity confirmed by Pueblo County Coroner

PUEBLO COUNTY — After some of you had shared with us on social media a post about a 2-year-old's death in Pueblo we now know a little more information about the boy's death.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, the 2-year-old who News5 has chosen not to identify at this time out of respect for the family's privacy, died on September 23 at his home. The coroner says based on an autopsy, the manner of death was ruled accidental fentanyl toxicity.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, this is an ongoing and active investigation, the department did confirm they responded to a call for an unresponsive child on September 23.

The Pueblo County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the matter as a case has not been given to their office and an investigation remains ongoing.

We wanted to know how many fentanyl deaths there have been in Pueblo County this year, according to the coroner, since the start of 2024, there have been 19 deaths related to fentanyl, with this case being the only minor so far.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more from Pueblo Police.

