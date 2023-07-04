911 dispatchers prepare for more calls this Fourth of July

PUEBLO — Local 911 dispatchers are getting ready for a busy Fourth of July holiday with more calls.

Shanice Arellano, Dispatch Supervisor at the 911 Communications Center in Pueblo, said dispatchers usually take around 150 calls just for fireworks in the week before the Fourth of July. She said other calls, like family and noise disturbances, typically increase during any holiday.

Arellano said three dispatchers are usually taking calls, but during the holiday they will add one more.

"We are understaffed by 11 dispatchers. It can be chaotic any day. We do a lot of teamwork. Everyone's yelling out things and we're all working together to protect the citizens," she said.

Sergeant Franklyn Ortega with Pueblo Police said not only do dispatchers keep citizens safe, but also officers as well.

"They want to know a lot of things before they dispatch the police officers. The reason they ask those questions is to ensure the safety of the police officers, and to give those officers awareness of what they're going into and what they're going to be dealing with," said Ortega.

He said calls for fireworks are a low priority during the holiday week. Pueblo Police suggest calling the non-emergency line at 719-553-2502 to report anything related to fireworks.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.