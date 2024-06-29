9-Year-Old Boy Selling Snow Cones for a Good Cause

Most 9-year-olds go to the pool and play with friends during summer break. But Maddox Murakami has other plans this summer. He is the operator of Maddox Sno-Cones.

He’s not saving up for a new football or other personal endeavors. He is taking his own time this summer to do something for people in need. He is a partner of Make-A-Wish Colorado and is donating to the foundation.

Maddox says he cares about helping other kids through Make-A-Wish.

"It’s just a non-profit place that helps, a non-profit that helps children, and I just want to help other children, too," he said.

To learn more about the inspiring story watch the story above.

Click on the link to donate:

https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app20118b?px=10228950&fr_id=5590&pg=personal&NONCE_TOKEN=BA2EFFE9BF9CB9CD6C9D527519D7DC20

