9-11 stair climb to help Family of Deputy Peery

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On Sunday first responders across the front range will be taking part in a stair climb at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs and they want you to walk alongside them.

It's part of the Front Range First Responders memorial stair climb to honor the victim's of 9-11 and the El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery. He was killed in the line of duty last month.

The family-friendly event will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It's $50 per person to climb and the money raised will go to the Peery family. Sponsors and vendors are also welcome to take part. The cost for sponsors and vendors is $250. Organizers say all money raised will go directly to Deputy Peery's family.

All the information and registration links can be found at Remembering the Fallen Stair Climb.

