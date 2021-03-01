8th annual Multicultural Black History program

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the last four months, One Body Entertainment has been preparing for its largest event of the year, the Mutli-Cultural Black History Program.

Co-founder of the event, Jennifer Smith, says most years they can gather together in person to practice.

However, due to the pandemic that was not the case.

"With COVID, they had to stay in the house, they were all jumping in on Zoom every Sunday, since November. They have been amazing, they are ready to go, it's an outlet for them!" said Smith.

So instead of meeting in person, kids of all ages had to hop on their computers or tablets to learn dances, lyrics, and speeches.

Nehemiah Gibson is an 11-year-old participant. He says it's been a great opportunity to be a part of the program.

"I felt really happy to see some of the kids because we can't go outside and play anymore because of the pandemic," said Gibson.

As it's allowed him to see some of his old friends and share with others more about black history.

