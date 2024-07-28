Watch Now
8 people hospitalized in multi-car crash near Larkspur, I-25 North closed

LARKSPUR, Colo. — I-25 North is currently closed between the Greenland exit and the Upper Lake Gulch Road exit due to a car crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the call originally came in around 12:21 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

The multi-vehicle accident has resulted in eight people being transported to the hospital so far.

