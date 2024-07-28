8 people hospitalized in multi-car crash near Larkspur, I-25 North closed

LARKSPUR, Colo. — I-25 North is currently closed between the Greenland exit and the Upper Lake Gulch Road exit due to a car crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the call originally came in around 12:21 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

The multi-vehicle accident has resulted in eight people being transported to the hospital so far.

___





American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs makes emergency landing An American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs was forced to return to Dallas Fort Worth Airport Sunday after a mechanical issue. DFW COS Emergency Landing

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.