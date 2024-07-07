8 adults and 1 child displaced after house fire Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday, July 6, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1332W Kiowa St. Reports said that smoke was coming from a basement apartment unit.
According to CSFD, the fire was in a Victorian house that had been converted into 6 apartments.
8 adults and 1 child have been displaced due to this fire. The Red Cross will be assisting these displaced individuals.
One person was transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. Two others were evaluated and refused further care.
Three cats were found deceased due to this fire.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown as investigators investigate.
___
Trolling tourists: A good thing in Colorado mountain town
A connection between art and economics is happening in the Colorado mountain town of Victor. “It's been a game changer. It's been awesome,”
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.