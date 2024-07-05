77 abandoned campfires reported in the Pike-San Isabel National Forests this year so far

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Forest Service (USFS) is reminding people to be courteous campers and put out their campfires.

In a post on social media, the USFS says that so far in 2024, a total of 77 abandoned campfires have been reported in the Pike-San Isabel National Forests.

On Friday, the USFS reported an abandoned campfire was the cause of a small fire burning in Park County.

The Messenger Fire was first reported about 11:50 a.m. Friday and later spread to .10 of an acre. The fire started in an abandoned campsite in the Springer Gulch area. As of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, crews were able to contain the fire.

Just recently, Lake County experienced a fire that burned over 700 acres near Twin Lakes, a popular camping and recreational area. The fire burned for more than a week and forced evacuations near the Chaffee/Lake County line before it was 100% contained.

The fire started as an abandoned campfire. Investigators believe the campsite had been abandoned several days before the start of the fire on Tuesday, June 11.

How to protect public lands? How to put out a campfire properly.

DROWN

Make sure your fires are out and cold to the touch. Start by drowning your campfire in water, the amount of water could depend on your area and the size of the fire. One campsite manager News5 spoke with on the matter recommends you at least have 5 gallons of water.

STIR & BURY

After you have gone ahead and gotten some water on the fire, stir the embers with dirt, and the water you have applied. Add more water until you cannot hear the coals hissing anymore.

FEEL

Make sure to take a few minutes to feel the ash, coals, embers, and any partially burned wood that is cold to the touch. If not, add more water and wait until the area is cold before leaving.

