7 things to do in Colorado this weekend: February 17th - 19th

COLORADO — Many things are happening this weekend, from baseball to comedy shows to ice sculpture contests there is a lot for you and the family to do this Presidents Day Weekend.

Cripple Creek Ice Festival

A southern Colorado classic is back for 2023. The Cripple Creek Ice Festival begins on Saturday, February 18th for opening weekend. The festival runs through February 26th, or until the sculptures have melted, so do not miss out! The festival is a competition featuring some of the best ice sculptures in the country with the nation's top teams traveling to compete. Not to mention Saturday's head-to-head ice sculpting competitions at 12:00 pm, 1:30 pm, and 3:00 pm. Also, did we mention it's FREE? Learn more here.

City of Manitou Springs The 2023 Carnivale Parade route through Manitou Springs February 18th, 2023.

Manitou Springs Carnivale Parade

With Mardi Gras on Tuesday, February 21st, Manitou Springs is looking to celebrate with its community-wide Mardi Gras parade making its 30th appearance this year. Happening Saturday, February 18th at 1:00 pm, this event is free and open to the public. One can expect a fun-filled event in the heart of Manitou Springs beginning at Memorial Park and continuing throughout the city. Grab your beads and costume and learn more here.

Manitou Springs Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off

Already planning on heading to the Carnivale parade? While there stop by and participate in sampling in the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off. Whether you think you have what it takes to serve the best gumbo or are just looking to experience who has the best gumbo. This cook-off has what you are looking for. Tasting begins Saturday, the 18th at 11:00 am with samples beginning at 75¢ each. Learn More Here.

Carol L McCallister

Garden of the God's Big Horn Sheep Day

On Saturday, February 18th from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, Garden of the Gods park will be hosting its annual Bighorn Sheep Day. This free family-friendly event will give you the opportunity to spot some bighorn sheep and plenty of other fun and free events during the day. Below are the activities you can participate in. Learn more here.

10:15 am Interactive Bighorn Survival Game (Youth 6 – Adults).

11:00 am Bighorn Sheep in Garden of the Gods

12:00 pm Colorado Natives, Live Animal Program by Nature’s Educators

1:15 pm Rampart Range Herd Update (our local heard)

Jake Gadon/KOAA The UCCS baseball team meets before practice at Mountain Lion Stadium in Colorado Springs

UCCS Baseball versus Northern Colorado

The UCCS Mountain Lions will be taking on the Northern Colorado Bears in a doubleheader baseball game on Saturday with the first game beginning at 11:00 am and the second game beginning at 2:00 pm. The two will finish the series on Sunday beginning at 12:00 pm. Games will be held at Mountain Lion Stadium and ticket prices are below.

Adults: $10

Non-UCCS students (with student ID), children ages 13-17: $5

Military members, seniors (age 55+): $3

UCCS faculty, staff, students (with ID), children ages 0-12, UCCS Alumni Association members: Free

Telluride Comedy Festival

Are you up for some laughs and a little bit of a drive? The Telluride Comedy Festival will be taking place this weekend. The festival which began will be in 1999 hosts four days of comedy and performances by local artists and well-known comedians. Tickets start at $40. Note Saturday, the 18th tickets are sold out. Learn more here.

Frisco Freeze Fatbike Race

Tucked away in the little mountain town of Frisco, CO an event making its 7th appearance is continuing to gain traction. The Frisco Freeze Fatbike Race will be taking place at 3:00 pm on Saturday, the 18th. The 14k race sees bikers traveling over Frisco Nordic Center trails to avoid muddy single tracks and also features a 7k race for Juniors totaling one lap of the course. Registration fees for adults begin at 45$. Learn More Here.

