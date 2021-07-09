7 people arrested for kidnapping and attempted murder of a woman

ROCKY FORD — On Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced they had arrested seven people in connection with a kidnapping, torture, and attempted murder of a Rocky Ford Woman.

Authorities say the incident took place at an apartment in Rock Ford in August 2017.

They did not release many details about what happened but they say starting in 2019 the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was asked to look into the incident along with the Otero County Sheriff's Office, the Rocky Ford Police Department, and the District Attorney's office.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released a list of the suspects they arrested:

43 year old Cosme Flores of La Junta

35 year old Hipolito Isaac Sanchez of Rocky Ford

33 year old Jamie Harmon of Rocky Ford

28 year old Jeremy Casias of Rocky Ford

33 year old Kendra Thompson of Rocky Ford

39 year old Leonard Trujillo of Rocky Ford

32 year old Leroy Osborne of Pueblo

All of the suspects are facing First Degree Kidnapping and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter