7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, April 14-16, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, we try to compile a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Fly high during the Arvada Kite Festival

What better opportunity to welcome spring season than to fly a kite with your friends and family?! The 18th annual Arvada Kite Festival is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stenger Sports Complex, 11200 W. 58th Ave. There will also be a Kids Zone, kite demos by professional kite flyers, and more than 70 vendors and tons of food trucks. The event is free of charge.

2. Celebrate women in theater during the Women’s Theatre Festival in Colorado Springs

The Women’s Theatre Festival returns for another year with its selection of original short plays, poetry, puppetry, circus, film and dance created for the Millibo Art Theatre by Colorado women. This year, the theme of travelers will be explored. Tickets are $28. More info. here.

3. Want to feel like a kid again? Head to the Toy & Doll Supershow in Northglenn

There will be thousands of vintage and collectible toys, dolls and comics for sale during the Toy & Doll Supershow in Northglenn this Sunday. Dozens of vendors will fill more than 200 tables with everything from Barbie to Boba Fett; Transformers to Teddy Bears and much, much more! It’ll take place at the Delta by Marriott Denver Thornton hotel from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 but children under 12 get in free. More info. here.

4. Ready for three nights of world class music with breath-taking mountain peaks?

The Telluride Blues & Brews Festival is taking place all weekend long in one of the most beautiful mountain towns in the U.S. (and honeslty, probably the world). Enjoy an eclectic mix of live blues, funk, indie, rock, jam-band, gospel and soul performances along with some of the best craft breweries in the country. More info. here.

5. Check out movies made by women for women at Denver’s Sie Film Center

Women+Film supports and promotes the visionary work of women filmmakers around the world and here at home to ensure ways for women to succeed as storytellers who will shape our cultural landscape and inspire audiences across Colorado. The Women + Film Festival starts Thursday and goes through Sunday. More info. here.

6. Theater lovers: Anastasia is playing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

From the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Shows will take place Friday through Sunday. Ticket info. can be found here.

7. Remember and experience the stories from the Titanic

The 111th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic will happen Friday, but the Molly Brown House is hosting an immersive theater experience this Saturday. For tickets and more info., click here.

____

