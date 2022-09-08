7,800 residents in Colorado Springs left without power for a portion of Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — At around 7:30 pm Wednesday evening Colorado Springs Utilities reported a power outage affecting around 7,800 residents.

The areas affected by the power outage are downtown, Old Colorado City, and the Broadmoor areas.

At 8:15 pm Colorado Springs utilities reported they had found the source of the outage to be at a substation. Crews were responding to the area.

Through the rerouting of power, Colorado Spring Utilities has restored power to around 3,800 people and hope to have all customers in the affected area back with power in around two hours.

As of 9:15 pm, Colorado Springs Utilities has restored all power to the affected areas. With a little over 100 residents still experiencing some issues. No word as to what caused the outage at this time.

You can follow a live map of the power outage here.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.