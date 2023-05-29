5th Annual Memorial Day Angel Run brings out hundreds to support children of fallen heroes

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Monday, hundreds of people gathered to support the children of our fallen military and first responders this Memorial Day.

It was all part of the Angel Run to benefit the local non-profit Angels of America's Fallen.

The group pays for extracurricular activities for children here and across the nation. The run/walk got underway early this morning at Red Leg Brewing Company off Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs.

The owner of the brewery is a former veteran and says the walk is something he could not be more proud to support.

"It's important to me, it's important to our entire company and to be able to partner with such a great organization where you know all the money is gonna go back to those children who didn't get that choice and to be able to know that they're getting support all the way through their 19th birthday was really important for us," says Todd Baldwin, Founder of Red Leg Brewing. "And it's a big day. It's a big day for support and it's a big day to remember those who have fallen."

Monday, News5 was a proud sponsor of the 10k and 5k runs, our Dianne Derby and Brie Groves were there running and walking along with everyone and continuing to support Angels of America's Fallen.

All the profits raised by the run went to Angels of America's Fallen and from there will be given to children of service members who have died.

