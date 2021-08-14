5K for Kinsley, Pueblo community shows support for girl battling cancer

PUEBLO — 5-year old Kinsley Streyle began showing flu-like symptoms in 2020, so her mother, Bethany took her in to get a COVID-19 test. Within 24 hours of receiving a negative Coronavirus test, Kinsley was rushed to the children's hospital in Denver and diagnosed with cancer.

"One day you go from everything is fine to... you get news that breaks your heart," said Kinsley's father, Karl, reflecting on finding out his daughter had Leukemia.

"Every parents worst nightmare, for sure."

Since then, the Streyle's say the outpour of support from Pueblo's community has been overwhelming.

"Through it all though, I mean, the amount of support that we have - Family, friends, people that we don't know, I mean... There's so many great people out there."

On Saturday August 14, at 8:00 am, Addict 2 Athlete, in collaboration with other organizations throughout Pueblo, is havin a "5K for Kinsley" beginning at Fire Station 4 on the South side of Pueblo. Registration closed on Wednesday, but those who want to participate can still show up on the morning of the event.

The Fire Fit Kids, a summer program ran by Pueblo's Fire Department, will be hosting the event.

"Our community is the most exciting part for me, to get to give back... there's no words that can express it," said Tim Trujillo, who leads the Fire Fit kids.

The group participates in community events, and teaches the children what it is like to be a firefighter.

"By the end of the day, their confidence has sky rocketed, they realize they can do things they didn't think that they could do."

For more information about the Fire Fit Kids, click here.

For more information about the 5K for Kinsley, click here.