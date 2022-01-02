580 people run in the snow for the annual Rescue Run

Whenever you get in trouble outdoors in El Paso County, you can count on search and rescue to come to your aid.

That group, the El Paso County Search and Rescue Team is a non-profit and today 580 runners bundled up as warm as possible for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

"I've been doing the rescue run for probably the last 15-20 years," said Marissa Farro, a runner who participated in the run.

For some it's a tradition that means a lot to them.

"I love the search and rescue, my husband and I and all my friends are always outside, so I always think one day they may save my life,"Farro said.

For others it's about cardio.

"It allows us to start the year off right and get a good run in," said Joe Jardeleza.

No matter the reason the snow didn't stop runners.

"Since the motto is rain, snow or 20 below, this is perfect. Perfect," Farro.

"I was slipping a lot but it was still really fun," Jardeleza.

El paso county search and rescue know this race will help them support and rescue people, but they want people to stay out of harms way as much as possible.