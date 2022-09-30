500 gravel cyclists enthusiasts to ride in Gravel Locos

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo Colorado to host the 1st Annual Gravel Locos cycling race this weekend with 500 gravel cycling enthusiasts from across the globe participating.

The race is accessible to all types of riders offering four distances from a 30-miler to a 140-miler. Each route can be found here.

Gravel Locos The longest route is around 140 miles with an elevation gain of 10,104 ft

The routes are said to have no less than five aid stations along the course and SAG vehicles can be seen throughout the course for additional assistance.

The pro-only ride starts at 10 AM Friday, September 30th with a 22-mile loop, and then on Saturday morning, riders will leave from the corner of D Street and Main Street to race against their skill level within their registered distance.

The award ceremony is scheduled at Walter's Brewery from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM with food and live music until 10 PM.

Gravel Locos is a group gravel bike race with a cause. 100% of registration fees go to benefit local charities.

This year, the organization will donate to Red Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

RCVF&R was started in 1996 with the mission of "neighbor helping neighbors and serves a 107 square mile rural coverage area which has over 300 properties, homes, and businesses. The organization operates on a volunteer basis without state, county, or local tax funding.

They also have mutual aid agreements and procedures set in place to help surrounding areas including Wetmore, Beulah, Pueblo, Custer, and Freemont counties.

