50 snow plows helping to clear primary and secondary streets in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A full call out of 50 snow plows has been helping to clear the primary and secondary streets across Colorado Springs since the snow started falling Monday night.

The city says their strategy involves creating what they call 'oatmeal snow.' That happens when plow drivers put down deicing material. The snow starts to melt and then cars drive on it.

The end result is a loose, brown mix of snow and deicing material that looks like oatmeal. That snow is then scraped off of the roads by the plows.

The Operations & Maintenance Division Manager at the City of Colorado Springs, Corey Farkas, says crews were working fast Tuesday to get as much snow cleared as possible before sunset.

"As the temperatures start to drop... things are going to tighten up and start to freeze up again," said Farkas. "Everything that the material is melting at this point will re-freeze, so, the more we (plow) off the roadway during the day... the better off we'll be tonight (Tuesday)."

Farkas says with more snow in the forecast this week, he expects snow operations to continue through Sunday.

