5 years after mountain biker was murdered, loved ones still search for answers

EL PASO COUNTY — It's been five years since a beloved mountain biker in Southern Colorado, Tim Watkins, took off on his last ride ever.

The 61-year-old was found dead on September 17, 2017 just off the Limbaugh Trail near Mount Herman Road. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), Watkins autopsy revealed he had been "shot at least one time".

"I never expected that it would draw out to five years and beyond, without resolution. It's heartbreaking," says Ginger Chase-Watkins, Watkins' widow.

Watkins' family friend, Vickey Meeker, says many of his loved ones are still trying to grasp the fact that there are no answers regarding what happened to their dear friend.

"Every year at this time it's just... It stirs the emotions and the thoughts of... We'd like to see some resolution."

On Saturday at 2:00 p.m., Ginger along with other friends and family are hosting a Ride and Walk in Watkins' honor, and encourage community members to attend. They will gather next to the memorial dedicated to Watkins outside of the Palmer Lake Library and head to the Santa Fe Trail. The memorial will end at the TapRoom, 252 Front Street in Monument.

Law enforcement continues urging the community to come forward with information that might lead to an arrest in Watkins' murder.

Previously, EPSO provided this map of the Mount Herman area where Watkins' body was found.

If you have information regarding Watkins' death, contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-6666 or contact Detective Nick Brklich at 719-520-7229.

