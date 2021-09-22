5 things you need to know - Wednesday, September 22

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Falcon High School Suspends Football Program

The Falcon High School football program is suspended until further notice. The district says there's an investigation being led by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office into "Serious misconduct."

The sheriff's office says they're investigating allegations of sexual misconduct but are not releasing details because they of victim privacy issues. If you know anything about the incident, you're asked to contact the falcon high school resource officer or school administrators.

Littleton Police Officer Shot, Suspects Still on the Run

Investigators say a Littleton Police Officer's body armor likely saved his life. Police were called to a report of someone shooting from a car Monday night. The police chief says officers tracked down a car that matched the description and when they confronted the driver, the two people inside the car ran.

The chief says one of the suspects shot at officers, hitting one -- at least four times in the arm, leg, and chest. The suspects are still on the run this morning, but the injured officer is expected to survive.

Coloradans Expected to Start Repaying Unemployment Benefits

More than 23,000 Coloradans who received pandemic unemployment benefits are being told they have to repay thousands to the state. One Denver man says he owes more than $18,000 because he didn't submit the correct tax data from 2019. Payments must begin by Oct. 1.

North Academy Overnight Closures

Colorado Springs Utilities is continuing to replace a water main on the Southbound lanes of Academy between Voyager and Jamboree. The road will be shut down between 8 .m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday until the end of October.

During the day, the far-right lane of Academy will be closed you can still access businesses on the west side of Academy from Goddard Street.

Get Your Latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast

The first day of Fall has arrived, and it'll certainly feel like it through the morning! Temperatures will climb out of freezing in the San Luis Valley with most of the plains starting in the 30s and lower 40s. Sunny skies and light winds dominate the forecast today with highs in the 70s and lower 80s through the plains. We'll keep lows overnight in the 40s and a few 30s in the mountains.

