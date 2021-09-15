5 things you need to know - Wednesday, September 15

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning, Southern Colorado. Here are the 5 things you need to know for your Wednesday, September 15.

Olympians Testify Against USA Gymnastics Doctor

Some of the nation's biggest Olympic stars--including Simone Biles--are in Washington, DC today to testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI's investigation into former USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar. Nassar is accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of girls and women. He is currently serving up to 175 years in prison following a 2018 guilty plea for sexually abusing 10 minors.

FBI Fires Supervisor for Not Properly Investigating USA Gymnastics Coach, Larry Nassar

The FBI has fired Michael Langeman--who they say failed to properly investigate former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Langeman was a supervisor in Indianapolis who interviewed a Nassar accuser in 2015. The Washington Post says Langeman made false statements and improperly documented complaints against Nassar.

Ganahl Announces Official Plan to Run for Governor

A Republican who currently holds a statewide elected office has announced her run for governor in 2022.

Heidi Ganahl is a CU Regent at large and she hopes to defeat Governor Jared Polis in his bid for reelection. Ganahl made her announcement in her hometown of Monument on Tuesday.

She is one of about a dozen Republican candidates currently registered to run against Polis.

Residents Protest Pueblo's Mask Mandate at City Council Meeting

Several people came without masks to Monday night's city council meeting in Pueblo. The mayor asked law enforcement to step in to control the protesters.

The representative at large, Mark Aliff, reminded everyone that the city council has nothing to do with the city building mask mandate, school mask mandates, or vaccine mandates.

Mayor Gradisar added that anyone who attends a city council meeting without a mask in the future will be asked to leave.

Get Your Latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast

We're back to a dry and hot pattern this week, and it all starts today.

High pressure will keep Colorado dry and warm with generally light surface winds. Smoke won't be very thick today, so we should have pretty nice air quality in and out of the mountains.

