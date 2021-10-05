Watch
5 things you need to know - Wednesday, October 5

uchealth nurse.jpg
Posted at 5:33 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 07:57:55-04

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning Southern Colorado and here's what you need to know for your Wednesday, Oct. 5

_____
UC Health Employees Fired for Ignoring Vaccine Mandate

UC Health reports that 119 employees are being terminated throughout their system for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. That's out of more than 26,000 employees statewide.

Those being terminated did not receive any of the three available vaccines or provide a medical or religious exemption. The majority of those fired work in Northern Colorado.
_____
Parkview Hospital Cutting Back on Elective Surgeries

Parkview Hospital in pueblo is slowing down elective procedures that require a hospital bed. A big concern of theirs is a staffing shortage. 20% of their staff still need to get the covid-19 vaccine or they will be let go.

For now, Parkview will continue its outpatient care, emergency services, and women's services as usual.
_____
Local Couple Looking for In-Home care due to Nurse Shortage

Parents with special needs children are struggling to find in-home care.

One Colorado couple turned their dining room into a make-shift NICU, but they still need a full-time nurse to accommodate their daughter's needs. COVID has created a severe shortage of nurses who do in-home care, so the couple turned to social media to see if anyone could help. But, they still haven't found a full-time nurse.
_____
Colorado Springs Budget

Colorado Springs Mayor, John Suthers, presented a $400.6 million budget for next year. That's $56 million more than this year's budget.

The proposal includes money for new police and fire department positions--allowing the expansion of the city's community response team program. A public hearing on the budget proposal will be held on Oct. 25.
_____
We'll stay dry today and tonight with only a few clouds moving through the mountains in the afternoon. The winds will be stronger in the plains today, so fire danger will stay elevated in grassy, dry areas.
