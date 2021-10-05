5 things you need to know - Wednesday, October 5

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning Southern Colorado and here's what you need to know for your Wednesday, Oct. 5

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

UC Health Employees Fired for Ignoring Vaccine Mandate

UC Health reports that 119 employees are being terminated throughout their system for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. That's out of more than 26,000 employees statewide.

Those being terminated did not receive any of the three available vaccines or provide a medical or religious exemption. The majority of those fired work in Northern Colorado.

_____

Parkview Hospital Cutting Back on Elective Surgeries

Parkview Hospital in pueblo is slowing down elective procedures that require a hospital bed. A big concern of theirs is a staffing shortage. 20% of their staff still need to get the covid-19 vaccine or they will be let go.

For now, Parkview will continue its outpatient care, emergency services, and women's services as usual.

_____

Local Couple Looking for In-Home care due to Nurse Shortage

Parents with special needs children are struggling to find in-home care.

One Colorado couple turned their dining room into a make-shift NICU, but they still need a full-time nurse to accommodate their daughter's needs. COVID has created a severe shortage of nurses who do in-home care, so the couple turned to social media to see if anyone could help. But, they still haven't found a full-time nurse.

_____

Colorado Springs Budget

Colorado Springs Mayor, John Suthers, presented a $400.6 million budget for next year. That's $56 million more than this year's budget.

The proposal includes money for new police and fire department positions--allowing the expansion of the city's community response team program. A public hearing on the budget proposal will be held on Oct. 25.

_____

Get Your Latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast

We'll stay dry today and tonight with only a few clouds moving through the mountains in the afternoon. The winds will be stronger in the plains today, so fire danger will stay elevated in grassy, dry areas.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter