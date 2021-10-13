5 things you need to know - Wednesday, October 13

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, October 13.

Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective invites residents to weigh in on the future of the city auditorium

The Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective is inviting anyone who wants to to weigh-in on the future of the city auditorium to come to a public meeting tonight. The newly formed non-profit says they're goal is to revitalize and expand the auditorium.

Tonight's public meeting will start at 5:30 P.M. and will run until 7:30 P.M.

President Biden will meet with staff to discuss supply chain issues

President Biden will meet with senior staff today to discuss supply chain issues with the holiday shopping season right around the corner. Retailers like Walmart and Target have said they are already working to make sure they have enough supplies in stock for customers.

Economists say a shortage of truck drivers poses the greatest ongoing risk to the supply chain. There is no global strategy to solve the problem, and the different responses of countries to the pandemic has made finding a solution more difficult.

Pueblo's Senior Resource Development Agency asks for American Rescue Plan money to build a pavilion for senior citizens

A group in pueblo wants to help senior citizens improve their mental health amid the pandemic. The Senior Resource Development Agency is asking for more than $35,000 from the city of Pueblo's American Rescue Plan provisioned money to build a pavilion for senior citizens. The space would be in downtown Pueblo behind the SRDA.

Colorado Avalanche begin their season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks

The Colorado Avalanche open the season at home tonight hosting the Chicago Blackhawks. Unfortunately, they will be without center Nathan Mackinnon and head coach Jared Bednar due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Puck drop is set for 8 o'clock. We'll have live coverage right here on KOAA starting at News5 at 5.

Strong gusts and winds east of the mountains, with warm temperatures expected later today

The forecast is still a little active today with strong, gusty winds just east of the mountains. Some of the strongest gusts are in the Rampart Range and near the Air Force Academy. Sunny and breezy conditions await the forecast later today with highs in the 60s across the lower elevations. We'll stay dry today and tonight with temperatures down near freezing overnight in many areas.

