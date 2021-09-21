5 things you need to know - Tuesday, September 21

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know for your Tuesday, Sept. 21.

_____

Barry Morphew Released on Bond

Barry Morphew--the Chaffee County man charged with murdering his missing wife, Suzanne--has been released from jail after posting $500,000 cash bail. The judge in the case ruled prosecutors did not meet the standard of evidence to keep him in jail until his trial. But the court did find probable cause for Morphew to stand trial for the murder of Suzanne--charges that Morphew pleaded not guilty to on Friday.

Suzanne was last seen in May of last year, and her body has never been found.

_____

North Cheyenne Construction Pushed Back a Week

The City of Colorado Springs says a planned closure of North Cheyenne Canyon Road has been pushed back a week to Sep. 27.

The project will focus on bridge reconstruction up to Helen Hunt Falls and is expected to last until May of next year.

The park will remain open to hikers and you can access Helen Hunt Falls by taking Gold Camp Road.

_____

Afghanistan Refugees Will be Settling in Colorado

Colorado is expecting to receive 1,000-2,000 Afgan refugees. According to the state's Refugee Services Program, 90% of those refugees are expected to settle in the Denver Metro Area and about 10% are expected to come to Colorado Springs.

A handful of refugees have already arrived in our state, but many more are expected to start arriving in mid-October.

_____

Oktoberfest Will Begin on Friday

This weekend is the annual Oktoberfest in Colorado Springs at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday with the keg tapping ceremony set for 6:15 p.m. There will be food vendors, beer, live music, costume contests, and of course. the dachshund dash. Admission is free. Parking will cost you $10.

_____

The forecast is finally feeling like fall-- but on the last day of summer! Highs today under cool Northerly flow at the surface will be in the 60s and a few 50s across the region today. We had some overnight rain up along the Palmer Divide but dry skies are forecast for most of the day when that rain dries up before sunrise. We'll see light winds today with increasing sunshine through the afternoon. Overnight we'll be very cold with freezing temperatures in and around some of the mountains and valleys.

____

