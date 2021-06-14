5 things you need to know on your Monday, June 14

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, June 14.

Highway 50 temporarily closed for rockslide

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Highway 50 early Monday morning between Texas Creek and Buckskin Joe due to the dangers of a rock and mudslide.

The closure was first reported at 4:06 a.m. Monday. As of 6:10 a.m. the road is back open in both directions.

For future reference:

The alternate routes are by no means a shortcut as drivers heading east on Highway 50 must turn south on CR 69 towards Westcliffe, then hook up with 96 to continue south, and up 67 if heading to Florence, Canon City or Penrose.

The other round-a-bout way is turning back to Salida and going north on 285 to Buena Vista, then northeast on 285, through Antero Junction to Hartsel on 24, and south on Highway 9.

The westbound alternate is the exact opposite in both route cases. It may be a shorter alternative to wait it out in Salida, Cotopaxi, or Canon City.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

An upper-level high-pressure center will position itself over the southwestern portion of Colorado and will remain there throughout the rest of the short-term forecast. Having that high-pressure center over the region will lead to hot temperatures across the entire region.

Expect the 90s and low 100s over the plains, upper 80s to low 90s over the mountains, and low 80s over Teller and Lake counties. We are forecasting another record high temperature over Alamosa this afternoon, whereas Colorado Springs and Pueblo are forecast to be just below the record, but it is in the realm of possibilities for those records to be broken as well.

There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two over the Palmer Divide this afternoon. There isn't really a lifting mechanism to be found, but the convective temperatures are expected to be exceeded. The model skewts over the palmer reveal lcls around 10,00 feet and a very apparent inverted-v pattern up to 10kft.

The shear Profile, as expected under a strong high-pressure center, is messy so storms aren't expected to be organized, but brief pulse Thunderstorms are possible. main hazards would be wind gusts up to 60 mph if a strong thunderstorm develops.

Mass vaccination site closing in Pueblo

Now to the latest on vaccination efforts in southern Colorado, as the mass vaccination site at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo will close today at 6 p.m.

They will continue to offer first doses until then. If your second dose is scheduled after today you'll have to get it somewhere else.

Pueblo Public Health recommends you contact your doctor or go to a local pharmacy, for that second shot.

Click here to find a vaccine provider in your area.

Doherty High School girl's basketball coach arrested

The Colorado Springs Police Department has arrested 31-year-old George Pollard on charges of sexual assault by a person in a position of trust against a 16-year-old girl.

Pollard is the head coach for D11's Doherty High School girls' basketball, a paraprofessional for Acadamy D20, and a volunteer for the Pluto Basketball Club.

D20 has stated the charges are not related to any of their students or campuses.

Pollard surrendered after a warrant was issued. Both D11 and D20 have placed Pollard on administrative leave.

In the statement D11 says Doherty High School counseling staff will be available on Monday, June 14 and all this week between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. should any students require support.

New Pueblo Chile variant

Our Bill Folsom is focusing on those delicious Pueblo Chiles, the origin of the chile in Pueblo County, and talking to one of the people instrumental in developing this Colorado favorite.

There is a new descendent of the Pueblo Chile meant to look at rather than eat. The original Pueblo Chile, known as a mosco, was developed by Dr. Michael Bartolo at the Colorado State Arkansas Valley Research Center.

An uncle of his who was a Pueblo farmer passed away and Bartolo's aunt gave him some prized chile seeds. The plant researcher spent years creating what is now the Pueblo Chile.

From the original, numerous other varieties are now on the market. The latest is meant to add color for landscapes with small bright-colored little peppers. It took 13 years to create the Pueblo Primrose.

