5 things you need to know: Monday, September 6

Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Ending

The $300 weekly jobless benefit boost will end today. This will impact close to 8.9 million people and comes after the federal eviction moratorium expired at the end of July. However. other aspects of pandemic assistance still exist, including rental aid and the expanded child tax credit.

State Renters Assistance Extended

Governor Polis has extended an executive order helping renters in Colorado. The governor announced on Saturday that tenants with a pending rental assistance application will have 30 days to make past due payments instead of ten. The state has had a heavy backlog in distributing federal COVID relief for rental assistance.

Last Day of Colorado State Fair

Today is the last day to enjoy some fun at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. The last big event on the calendar is the "Truck and tractor pull" which is happening at 3 p.m. at the Bud Light Grandstand. Today's admission is $11. The doors will open at 10 a.m. and will formally close at 11 p.m.

D-11 Mask Mandates Will Return on Tuesday

Masks will be required for all D-11 students when they come back to class from the long holiday weekend on Tuesday. But new data from El Paso County Public Health shows five consecutive days above the 250 per 100,000 cases threshold. That's the benchmark from the district's "Return to Learn" plan for required masks in schools.

Today's Forecast

Labor Day is here and we're looking at tons of smoke and heat through the forecast! Records today in Colorado Springs and Pueblo are in the upper 90s and lower 100s from 2020, so we won't break those. Colorado Springs will hit 91 and Pueblo should hit 96. We'll be smoky and hazy today from wildfire smoke out west and heat-driven ozone will lower air quality.

