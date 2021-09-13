5 things you need to know: Monday, September 13

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning, Southern Colorado. Here are the 5 things you need to know to start off your workweek.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Colorado Springs Burn Restrictions

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has decided to enact burn restrictions which will officially go into effect at noon today. This means any type of outdoor fire or campfire where the fire is not contained in a portable or fixed fireplace/appliance is not allowed. However, outdoor grills that are fueled by wood, pellets, charcoal, liquid propane gas, natural gas, or liquid fuel are permitted.

_____

Biden's Western Wildfire Tour

President Joe Biden will begin a two day Western tour to take a look at wildfire damage today. The President will visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho before heading to Sacramento. He is expected to reinforce how the use of the defense production act helped increase the number of fire hoses for the forest service. President Biden will also stop in Colorado for an event that will try to build support for his $3.5 trillion spending plan.

_____

New Federal COVID-19 Policies Expected to Come

The Surgeon General says the President will announce new steps for controlling COVID-19 before tomorrow's start of the United Nations general assembly. The surgeon general's announcement follows President Biden's mandate that federal workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

_____

Construction Begins at Centennial Blvd.

Major construction begins this week on the Centennial Boulevard Extension Project just south of Fillmore heading toward Chestnut Street. When the project is completed in the fall of 2022 and will connect Centennial Boulevard between Fillmore and I-25. Also, the Fontanaro exit at I-25 will be renamed the Centennial Boulevard exit.

_____

Today's Forecast

We have a little activity in the forecast at the start of this week with more of a familiar hot and dry pattern by the start of the weekend. Westerly dry flow today will carry high temperatures above average for this time of year and produce mostly dry skies from the mountains and into the plains. A boundary from storms up North could help produce scattered to isolated thunderstorms along the palmer divide in Eastern El Paso County and possible in Northern Pueblo County late today, but that chance is pretty low with the dry air in place.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter