5 things you need to know - Monday, January 17

Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gestures and shouts to his congregation in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga. on April 30, 1967 as he urges America to repent and abandon what he called its "Tragic, reckless adventure in Vietnam." (AP Photo)

Martin Luther King Jr.'s old congregation in Atlanta to honor civil rights leader Monday

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, where people across the world celebrate the life of the civil rights leader, taking time to reflect and take action on civil rights issues. This is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service.

Some businesses are closed to recognize the holiday including USPS, banks, most DMV offices, courts and non-essential government buildings.

David Zalubowski/AP Grocery store workers picket outside a King Soopers store after rejecting the latest contract offer from the chain that is owned by Kroger, Co., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

UFCW Local 7 president says union ready to bargain again with King Soopers amid strike

Negotiations between King Soopers and members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Number 7 Union will resume for the fourth consecutive day this afternoon as they try to work out a new contract.

The union says the company still refuses to address the skyrocketing costs of living and documented food insecurity in Colorado by not paying a living wage.

The company says it’s disappointed that the process is moving slowly but pleased that progress is being made.

David Zalubowski/AP FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, file photo, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser speaks during a news conference in Denver. Colorado Attorney General Weiser announced a statewide campaign Thursday, March 4, 2021, to identify and prosecute persons responsible for an estimated 1 million-plus fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AG Weiser orders some COVID-19 testings sites to stop due to inconsistencies

If you recently got tested for COVID-19 in Colorado Springs at one of the two sites run by Macagain Corporation, you may want to get another test.

The Colorado Attorney General's office announced over the weekend that they sent a cease and desist letter to Macagain following an investigation by the state health department.

AG Phil Weiser reports that the company failed to report results of rapid tests and PCR COVID-19 tests to state health officials.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., walks with a group of people at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Schumer delays voting rights legislation in the Senate

Senate Democrats are preparing to take up voting rights legislation.

A vote is expected tomorrow rather than today, as leaders originally hoped.

The fate of the legislation is unclear, with two Democrats opposed to changing senate rules to pass the law without Republican support.

A warm MLK Day is in store; snow chances are on the horizon

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Today’s Forecast:

This morning is a chilly start in the teens and 20s, but by lunchtime, temperatures will have already climbed to the 40s and 50s.

High temperatures today will be about 15 degrees above average.

The sky will be sunny and the winds will be light all day.

