5 things you need to know: Monday August 23

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning, Southern Colorado. Here are the 5 things you need to know to start off your work week.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Pfizer Vaccine Set to Receive Full FDA Approval

The Pfizer vaccine is one of three currently being administered under an emergency use authorization. More 91 million American's are fully vaccinated with Pfizer's version. Full approval will likely lead to more companies and schools issuing vaccine mandates. The New York times reports some United States companies cited full approval from the FDA as part of their decision-making process for issuing vaccine mandates.

_____

Space Symposium at Broadmoor

Today, the 36th Space Symposium kicks off at the Broadmoor. This event offers a chance for space professionals from around the world to discuss space issues from multiple perspectives.

For the first time ever, this year's event will be a hybrid in-person and virtual program. The in-person program is sold out, but virtual panels are still available. Also new this year, the symposium will take place in a new 90,000 square-foot exhibit hall and meeting room at the Broadmoor. It's the first event to use the Broadmoor's newest facility.

_____

The Colorado State Fair is Around the Corner

The Colorado State Fair starts Friday in Pueblo. After they had to cancel a large portion of the fair last year, organizers expect more than 200,000 people for the opening weekend.

For people concerned about crowds in close quarters, the fair will offer new attractions and events outdoors this year. But, there are no mask regulations or policies requiring poof of vaccination. Organizers say they encourage anyone worried about catching COVID-19 to stay home.

Fair organizers are also still looking for workers in several positions over the next two weeks, including security, fair support staff, and stage hands.

_____

Powerball Introduces Monday Night Drawing

The Powerball's first Monday night drawing is tonight. The Monday night drawing joins the Powerball's Wednesday and Saturday night drawings.

This third drawing will not change the odds of the Powerball game or set cash prizes. But, lottery officials say adding the Monday night drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots.

_____

Today's Forecast

Another unseasonably hot day is expected once again, with readings at-or above-100 degrees over the lower Arkansas river valley. Temperatures near 90s are expected over the rest of the plains.

No thunderstorms are likely to develop over the region today or this evening. Also anticipate another warm night with readings well into the 60s across most of the plains.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter