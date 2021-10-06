5 things you need to know for Wednesday, Oct 6

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, October 6.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Debt limit debate in Washington D.C.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning of immediate fallout if lawmakers do not approve that legislation to raise the debt limit.

She said failing to pay its debts would send the US into a recession. It could also cause a jump in interest rates and delay social security checks to more than 50-million Americans.

If this happens, economists warn members of the US military could see their paychecks delayed.

Republicans have said they will not vote to raise the debt ceiling. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats can raise the debt ceiling alone through reconciliation.

The Senate is scheduled to vote to suspend the debt ceiling on Wednesday.

____

Free food deliveries for families, via app

While schools across the state are serving free meals to students this year, a local partnership is making sure kids have something healthy to eat when they get home.

The Colorado Food Cluster is a group committed to providing free food deliveries to families, all through an app.

Each child can get a box with 7 dinners, 14 snacks, and milk for the week.

So it's more like a subscription pantry box without any stigma around food assistance.

Learn more at coloradofoodcluster.com

____

Parents react to amended executive order directing CDE to share student information

State health officials can now access information about where your children go to school and their vaccination status.

Data sharing will be used to quickly identify a school with a confirmed case and help in contact tracing and mitigation measures.

We have reached out to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to find out if school districts or families will be allowed to opt-out or refrain from sharing information.

We will let you know when we hear back.

____

National Walk to School Day

It's National Walk to School Day and many local schools are gearing up to prepare for their brisk stroll this morning to class.

Today, many people are glued to their devices, or they rely on other transportation to get to work and school but today is about encouraging people to get outside and get a little bit of exercise safely.

In order to ensure that safety, faculty will be gathering outside schools across southern Colorado to walk kids to school.

____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Most of southern Colorado is in for a dry and warm day with breezy afternoon conditions.

A line of rain moving across western Colorado and New Mexico will drift east through the day today, but not much moisture is expected in our region.

Isolated showers or virga will be possible in northern Teller and El Paso counties late today and early tonight, but areas like Pueblo down to Trinidad and east into the plains will stay dry.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter