5 things you need to know for Wednesday, March 24

Rain turned to snow overnight and a few surprise snow bands will leave the roads slick on the early morning drive, especially for commuters up to Castle Rock and Denver. We're going to see snow continue through the morning and the heaviest snow will be over the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristos, especially the eastern slopes.

As this system moves east we'll see this storm push rain to snow across the eastern plains through the afternoon. We should be dry tonight other than a stray early evening flurry in the mountains of the Pikes Peak Region. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s during the day and 20s overnight.

These are the 10 victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

The stories of the lives of the 10 victims of Monday’s mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers include tales of caring and warm-spirited people, grocery workers who worked to save others from bursts of gunfire, a father who became a police officer after the death of a close friend, loving parents, and young people who could fill the room with laughter.

Boulder police released the names of the 10 victims on Tuesday morning. There is a GoFundMe page centrally located for all of the fundraisers for victims’ families. Find more on how to help here.

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Mental health experts weigh in on absorbing the news

Mental health professionals say it’s perfectly understandable to feel overwhelmed right now, and the best way to help yourself is by focusing on yourself. The news of Monday's tragedy in Boulder was certainly traumatic for many to take in and it came on the heels of an already traumatic year.

“Trauma is anything that we consider traumatic in our lives,” said Nikki Walther, a Mental Health Clinician at Riverbend Counseling in Colorado Springs. “Anything that has felt that way.”

This is why they say it’s important to be aware of what’s triggering those feelings in you. “Really being mindful of the media we’re allowing to enter our minds,” Walther said.

And more often than not, venting to social media only adds more stress. “Most of the times when we look at social media, we’re not necessarily receiving the truth, we’re receiving a perception,” Rademan said. “And we’re gonna receive as many perceptions one way as we will another, which becomes then exhausting.”

It’s important to know there should be zero shame in reaching out for help, whether it's through Rademan, Walther or any other mental health professional. Rademan says she's seen about a 30 percent rise in demand for her services since the pandemic started--a good sign that people are getting help.

Animal hospital keeps it local and expands during the pandemic

As we work to rebound from the effects of the pandemic, and as we celebrate Women’s History Month, a dynamic duo is pursuing their dream of opening a local veterinary clinic.

They’ve had some tough times along the way, but things are moving along and they’re happy to help others in our community at the same time. It was a groundbreaking two years in the making at the future site of Fox Run Veterinary Hospital in Monument. Dr. Jessa Kocher has been a veterinarian for ten years and decided it was time to open her own clinic.

To navigate the pandemic, Fox Run has been doing curbside service for pets and their owners and they think that is one of the things they may continue to offer in the future when the pandemic is over.

Learn more about these making their mark with The Rebound Colorado.

How to help victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

The Boulder community is in mourning after a mass shooting at the Road King Soopers took the lives of 10 people, including a Boulder police officer. Boulder officials said they have received an outpouring of support from across the nation, but they are warning those wanting to help the victims to be careful of where your money is going.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management released a list of reputable organizations that are accepting donations:



Donations for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley can be made through the Boulder County Injured and Fallen Officers Fund.

The Colorado Healing Fund is collecting donations to support the needs of victims, families and the community affected by the Boulder tragedy.

The Community Foundation Boulder County has announced a fund to support those impacted by the shooting. Donations can be made to support the needs of the victims, families and the larger impacted community.

