5 things you need to know for Wednesday, July 7

_____

Couple arrested after child found dead outside Maggie's Farm

Police have arrested a couple after a four-year-old boy was found dead outside of Maggie's Farm in Manitou Springs on Tuesday.

Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 400 block of Manitou Avenue for a report of a shot being fired. When they got on the scene, they discovered the body in the parking lot.

The Sheriff's Office said that after a preliminary investigation by Major Crimes Detectives, it was learned that a four-year-old child was with his mother and younger sibling in a car while the father went inside to make a purchase. At that time, the child "discovered a gun."

The child was pronounced dead on scene after suffering from what apparently was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

_____

Murder trial begins this week for man accused of killing, dismembering mother

Wednesday will be the second day of the murder trial for Anthony Cuevas in Pueblo. Cuevas was charged for killing his mother and disposed of her body across town in suitcases.

Detectives believe she was killed inside her own home, where the son was staying following his release from prison.

The first day of the trial consisted only of jury selection. Currently, the joint list of witnesses contains 153 names, 145 under the prosecution and 8 under the defense.

The trial is scheduled to last until July 19 but is subject to change.

_____

New state law removes court fees for juveniles

A new law in Colorado aims to reduce most court fees and fines for juvenile offenders. Governor Jared Polis signed the bill into law Tuesday.

The bipartisan-sponsored bill aims to reduce punishing people involved in the criminal justice system who are in poverty.

With the bill being signed into law, it also eliminates millions of dollars in outstanding fees.

The bill eliminates fees such as cost of care fees, prosecution costs (in juvenile court),

fees related to genetic testing, and more.

_____

Colorado Springs celebrates 150 years with 'then and now' photo exhibit

A trip back in time is coming to life at a local library. It's to celebrate Colorado Springs's history and the city's founding 150 years ago.

A photo exhibit called 'Then and Now' will open to the public on Thursday evening at Library 21C. There are 50 pairs of photos in the exhibit, and each one of the photos is all about teaching the community the history in the area we live in, and sharing how far the city has come since the late 1800s.

_____

We're turning the heat up today, and it'll only get hotter from here!

We're turning the heat up today, and it'll only get hotter from here!

Sunny skies and drier humidity will quickly heat temperatures into the 80s and 90s this afternoon over the plains. We should stay dry across most of the region but an isolated pop-up thunderstorm out near Saguache, Chaffee, and Lake Counties will be possible.

_____

