5 things you need to know for Tuesday, July 27

_____

The weather today is going to be hot across the region with highs in the 90s and upper 80s in the plains.

Sunny skies will quickly heat our dry air, so be sure and stay hydrated today if you're working outside.

Rain chances will be quite slim across the region but the southern mountains and down along the Colorado-New Mexico border could still see a few isolated storms.

Wednesday and Thursday should be the two hottest days of the week with 90s and a few 100s.

Backpack Bash

The third annual Backpack Bash has officially kicked off in Colorado Springs. During the next couple of days, volunteers will continue to fill backpacks with school supplies until they reach the 15,000 mark.

The first distribution will take place this Saturday at three different locations. If you are interested in volunteering or attending the event, visit the Backpack Bash website.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum ready for fans

As athletes from around the world continue to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, there are plenty of ways for you to enjoy the games right here at the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

This morning they will be hosting a "Becoming your personal best resiliency warm-up" from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There's an autograph and meet & greet session from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. today and tomorrow.

What's to watch tonight from the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA's women's basketball team plays Nigeria

Team USA's women's volleyball takes on China

Team USA's softball faces Japan in the gold medal game

Lets take a look at the current medal count

