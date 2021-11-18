5 things you need to know for Thursday, November 18

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, November 18.

FDA considering further approval of boosters

The Food and Drug Administration could authorize Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus boosters, which would make tens of millions of Americans eligible to get another shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already recommended Pfizer and Moderna COVID boosters, but only for certain populations.

Not waiting for the government to act, some states, including Colorado, have already authorized booster shots for all adults as cases are on the rise again.

OSHA abiding by court order, won't take steps to implement employer vaccine mandate for now

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced over the weekend that they would abide by a court order to not take further steps to implement a new rule that would require large companies to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing among their employees.

According to a note on its website, OSHA says it has "suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement" of the large employer vaccine mandate following a Friday ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit. Internet archives indicate the notice was posted to OSHA's page between Friday night and Saturday morning.

While it is abiding by the court order, OSHA said that it "remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies."

The new rules, implemented on Nov. 5, mandates companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations among employees or institute weekly COVID-19 testing by Jan. 4. Companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

Kruger Rock Fire update

The Kruger Rock Fire in Larimer County near Estes Park, at last check, is about 145 acres and about 40-percent contained. Some evacuation orders have been lifted.

Officials say the fire was caused by downed power lines from strong winds.

As firefighters continue to work around the Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park, weather conditions have calmed down, bringing light snow, less wind and cooler temperatures to the area.

More fire crews and air resources from other parts of the state and beyond were called in to help control the fire. They began operations at 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. At that time, the U.S. Forest Service and Larimer County assumed unified command of the fire.

Colorado gasoline prices

Right now, the price for a regular gallon of gas in Colorado is approximately $3.48 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA. That's down a couple of cents from last week.

The price is slightly higher in El Paso County at $3.49 a gallon. In Pueblo County, you can expect to pay about $3.65 a gallon.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The forecast is going to be a bit odd today with a COLD morning start and high fire conditions through the evening.

Temperatures are going to start in the single digits and teens, but we should warm into the 40s and a few low 50s through the afternoon.

Strong winds and low humidity at the higher elevation zones like northern El Paso County, Teller, and Fremont Counties, are susceptible to high fire danger today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 46; Low: 31. Mostly sunny with more clouds through the afternoon and warmer temperatures with a light breeze across most of the city. We'll see stronger winds on the far north and west sides of town where Red Flag conditions are expected.

PUEBLO: High: 50; Low: 25. Mostly sunny with some daytime clouds and chilly afternoon temperatures. The winds will stay pretty light today with lows in the 20s tonight.

