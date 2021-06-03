5 things you need to know for Thursday, June 3

COLORADO SPRINGS — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

_____

100 Years Ago: The Pueblo Flood of 1921

Pueblo Elks Lodge also hosting a memorial event in memory of the flood. The building served as one of the main refugee centers during the flood. They'll be hosting a car show, dressing in 1920's attire, and handing out food that resembles what the refugees would have eaten.

100 years ago one of Colorado's most devastating natural disasters happened in Pueblo. In just two hours, the entire downtown area of Pueblo was underwater after heavy rains on June 2 and 3 caused the Arkansas river to rise.

In the days after the water receded, it was revealed the floodwaters had destroyed much of the city. Hundreds of people died, with some estimates being as high as 1,500 people.

_____

Colorado to give out 25 scholarships of $50K to children ages 12-17 who get vaccinated

Colorado will give away 25 scholarships of $50,000 each over the next month to students ages 12-17 who have already gotten their first vaccine shot as an extra incentive for the youngest eligible Coloradans to get vaccinated.

The state is also offering $1 million each to five different Coloradans ages 18 and up who have gotten at least one vaccine dose, with the first winner expected to be announced on Friday.

Gov. Polis and Dr. Angie Paccione, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, said the first five winners of the scholarships would be drawn next Monday and announced on Friday, June 11, and five more will be announced each week through Friday, July 9.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We've gone from daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s on Monday to 80s and even a few 90s from today through Friday!

High pressure over Colorado and a building heat ridge to our west will allow for warm and mostly dry weather today with highs in the plains mostly in the 80s. If we do see rain across the region, it'll most likely be isolated and scattered storms in the mountains and San Luis Valley.

_____

CDC Eviction Moratorium set to expire at the end of June

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of June, while the latest US Census Data shows 35% of Coloradans are at risk of eviction or foreclosure.

A study from the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project shows around 13% of renters in Colorado Springs are behind on their payments. That was reported in April.

The moratorium protected certain people who struggled to pay rent because of the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

_____

Why a fireworks ban after recent rain in El Paso County?

El Paso County Sheriff, Bill Elder enacted fireworks ban the first week of June. It happens after multiple days of rain and some are asking why there is a ban with all the recent moisture.

Fire prevention pros are very happy with the recent rain, but they look at many more factors.

The drought monitor is one checkpoint. The map showing conditions recently improved.

Much of the landscape is looking green from the rain. The science of firefighting looks beyond the green, inside grasses, brush, and trees to evaluate moisture content. Grasses can hydrate quickly, also dry out in days even hours. Large thick trees lose moisture slowly and take a long time to regain it.

_____

