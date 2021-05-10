5 things you need to know for Monday, May 10

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, May 10.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

7 people dead, including suspect, at birthday party in mobile home community

Seven people, including the gunman, are dead following a mass shooting in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened a little after midnight during a birthday party at a mobile-home subdivision on Preakness Way.

Colorado Springs Police Lt. James Sokolik says the suspect is the boyfriend of one of the female victims. There were children at the party, but none were wounded in the shooting.

A close friend of the victims tells News5 that they were all related. The names of the victims and the suspect have yet to be released. Police say they are still investigating a motive.

____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The weather is about to get a whole lot more active over the next several days. We're going to see cloudy skies with areas of rain and snow from Monday through Tuesday night.

Southeast upslope winds will keep the cold and moist air shoved up against the front range today with highs in the 40s across most of the plains.

We'll see periods of rain and snow during the day today with most of the snow staying at 6,800 feet or higher during the daytime but then falling very low to and below Pueblo in the overnight hours.

There are still some model splits on how things play out, but we should generally see snow across the majority of the viewing area tonight with room for some heavy banding across the plains through Tuesday morning.

____

FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to agree with the recommendation, meaning shots could start within a matter of days.

One local pediatrician we spoke with says the shot is 96 percent efficient, for that age range. And while it's still a choice, among families, she's recommending parents consider getting their child vaccinated.

The El Paso County Public Health Department is working on vaccinating teens 16-years-old and up by visiting all high schools by the end of the school year. Parental permission is required.

_____

Disney dream comes true for girl with incurable brain tumor

Mary Stegmueller recently turned five years old, but has already lived through more than most adults. In October of 2020, Mary was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which is a rare, incurable, and inoperable form of a brain tumor.

"Probably one of the hardest days that I think we've ever had.. when we were diagnosed in October, we weren't sure that we were all going to be together for Christmas. We make every day count," said Mary's father, Bobby Stegmueller.

Doctors told the family that typically, children with DIPG live for six to nine months after the diagnosis. The Stegmueller's said around 10% of children make it to two years. Mary endured 30 rounds of radiation over six weeks. "The second she would get home from radiation, from being put under every day, anesthesia, she'd be like, okay, let's go to school," said Mary's mother, Kristin Stegmueller.

Mary qualifies for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. "When she was told she could have anything in her heart's desire, with Make-A-Wish, she was like, well I want to go to Disney World and see Cinderella's castle. But with COVID, they're not allowing travel wishes," said Kristin.

When Brittnie Kreutzer heard Mary's story, she knew she could help. Kreutzer is the membership director for Agent of Excellence, a group of real estate professionals who love Disney and originated in Colorado Springs.

The organization now stretches across the nation, and even into Canada. In around three hours, Kreutzer said the 172 members had raised over $6,000 to send Mary and her family to Disney World.

"We don't have the red tape, so we can do what Make-A-Wish can't do right now, and that is provide the pixie dust and the magic that these families need," said Kreutzer.

The trip is planned for mid-June, and Mary's parents knew about that element of the surprise. However, they had no idea Cinderella would be coming into their neighborhood with a horse-drawn carriage to invite Mary to her castle.

_____

High school graduation season begins

As high school graduations are getting underway, we'll show you how the class of 2021 is marking the occasion despite COVID-19 restrictions still in place.

This week, Widefield District 3 has events planned for Discovery High School, Widefield High School, and Mesa Ridge High School.

Want to recognize your grad? Submit their information and photo to our Congrats to Grads 2021 to be featured online and on-air.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter